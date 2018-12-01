1st flu-related death of the season confirmed in Kern County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Public health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in Kern County for the 2018-2019 season.

A public health spokesperson could not provide any details about the victim.

"We offer our condolences to the family," said Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. "The flu must be taken seriously and we encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families."

Public health says there were two deaths in Kern County during the 2017-2018 season.

Kern County Public Health offers $9 flu shots Monday through Friday at its clinic in East Bakersfield. For more information call 321-3000.

On Thursday, health officials in Los Angeles County confirmed its first flu-related death of the season.