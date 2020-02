The candidates for 1st District Supervisor will debate the issues live on KGET TV 17 Thursday night.

Candidates Phillip Peters, David Fluhart and Daures Stephens share their visions for the future of the 1st District as current Supervisor Mick Gleason ends his tenure at the end of the year.

The three candidates will face off in a debate Thursday moderated by 17’s Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace.

You can watch on KGET TV 17 and streaming on KGET.com beginning at 7 p.m.