199,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies set for distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rain or shine, it's almost cookie time.

As the cookies came into town, 17 News got a look at the mega drop Saturday morning.

Volunteers helped unload 199,000 packages of cookies, set for distribution.

All the classics were on hand, plus a new gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookie.

"The whole point of this cookie sale is so that the girls can learn financial skills, goal setting, customer service skills and then they help off set the cost of being a girl scout so that it's not so expensive for families to be involved," said Michelle Loyd, Program Leadership Manger.

Girls will start selling door to door Super Bowl Sunday.

And will be out in front of stores starting the following weekend.

They will be selling through March 10.

Interested in a cookie booth near you?

Visit their website girlscoutsccs.org .



