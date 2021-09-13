19-year-old flying solo around the world makes a stop in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen aviator, aiming to be the youngest woman to circle the globe by herself in a single-engine aircraft, is making a pit stop in Kern County.

Zara Rutherford, 19, left Belgium last week and landed at Mojave Airport on Thursday morning. Nexstar sister station KLAS, Zara says her aim is to try and get girls interested in flying and aviation.

Rutherford comes from a flying family — both of her parents are pilots, along with her brother. When Rutherford’s journey ends in Belgium on Nov. 3, she will have flown over 52 countries on five continents.