19-year-old dies in California City crash

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man died following an accident in California City on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 19-year-old has been identified as Anthony Gregory Perez from Bakersfield. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Westbound Highway 58 and California City Boulevard, near Edward’s Air Force Base. CHP says Perez died at the scene.

A postmortem examination will be conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (760) 872-5150.