18hundred restaurant vandalized by rock-throwing man Tuesday morning

Bakersfield police officers are searching for the suspect responsible for vandalizing a popular downtown restaurant.

According to the department, they recieved several calls about a man throwing a rock through a window of 18 Hundred on Chester Avenue between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee of the restaurant says they saw it happen, saying the suspect threw the rock and went south on Chester Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.