BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center kicked off its efforts to save the lives of 180 at-risk dogs this morning.

The shelter is partnering with Pet Rescue Pilots, Marley’s Mutts and BARCs Rescue to send the dogs to Canada.

In the video, you can see 23 large dogs boarding a bus that will take them to Calgary, where new homes are already lined up for them. 30 more small dogs are headed to Calgary by plane, they are expected to arrive in Canada by tomorrow night.

It’s all in an effort to help clear the shelter, which has been running over max capacity for months.