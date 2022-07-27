BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues its ongoing battle against the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. A local child, barely old enough to walk, almost lost his life to the killer drug. Court filings say the 18-month-old was under his parents’ care when he overdosed last month. This is one of a growing number of child overdoses this year.

Deputies were called to Adventist Health Bakersfield on June 16 for a child abuse investigation. Documents say a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and turned blue by the time the parents turned him over to a quick-thinking nurse in the parking lot of the Chester Avenue hospital.

She immediately started CPR. That, and a dose of the opioid reversal drug Narcan, saved the toddler’s life.

The parents, Brysen Elliot and Mia Bejarano, reportedly told deputies a relative with a drug problem possibly dropped a “white, powdery substance” in their home on Park Meadows Drive in Oildale.

No charges have been filed in this case.

This comes after a 9-month-old overdosed on fentanyl in East Bakersfield in January. A one-year-old suffered the same fate just days later in Southwest Bakersfield. Both children survived, but these cases show a much larger addiction problem in Kern County.

“This is a testament to how dangerous fentanyl is,” Andrew Laird, Outreach Coordinator for Bakersfield Recovery Services, said. “It’s not like the baby is using it. They’re not smoking a pipe. All they have to do is touch a little bit of it.”

Laird says you should recognize the signs of fentanyl addiction to keep your family safe.

“Usually family knows best,” Laird said. “It’s usually a change of behavior. It can be anybody.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with a crisis or substance abuse, you can call the mental health hotline 9-8-8.