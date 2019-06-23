17’s Mary Kate Paquette says goodbye to the weekend anchor desk

For the last two years 17’s Mary Kate Paquette has been a part of the Circle 17 weekend team.

She began reporting in June 2017, covering all aspects of Kern County news on the weekend.

Paquette took over as the weekend anchor and weather forecaster in January.

From fires and homicides, to fundraisers and even a phone call from the legendary Vin Scully to a local veteran and major Dodgers fan, she covered a little of it all.

“I have gotten to do so many cool things on the weekend because for the longest time I was the only reporter here on the weekends so whatever story, whether it was cool, crazy, sad, I mean it all came my way,” Paquette said. “And so I feel like I have just had so much experience to be able to go on here, because I’ve had to kind of cover a little bit of everything and I have just had, seriously the greatest time.”

Vanessa Dillon will replace Paquette as the weekend anchor and weather forecaster.