17’s Kevin Charette gets an exclusive look at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

17’s Kevin Charette got an exclusive look at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening Friday, May 31 at Disneyland.

Star Wars fans will not need to travel far far away to visit the reenactment of Batuu.

Guests can hop aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, one of the latest attractions that responds in real-time to your actions while on board.

New food features include Star Wars-themed kettle corn to freshly grilled fare, prepared with a little help from a barbecue pit fired up by a pod-racing engine

Reservations are required for a visit between May 31 through June 23rd. After June, reservations will no longer be needed