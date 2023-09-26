BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Big congratulations are in order for our evening weather forecaster here at KGET – Candy Caceres!

Candy was recognized on Tuesday by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

“This beautiful talented and incredibly intelligent woman was raised in the Dominican Republic until she was 16, eventually moving to the United States and attending New Jersey City University,” said District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez. “While she was a student, she earned an internship at Telemundo 47 and has been a superstar rock star on TV ever since.”

Candy was recognized for winning the crown for the 2023 ‘Miss America Strong’ pageant. We are all so very proud of her, and we can tell you she is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.

Congratulations, Candy!