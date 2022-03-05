BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Council of Governments has recognized KGET’s Alex Fisher and Robert Price for their reporting on major issues affecting our community.

Fisher and Price were among recipients of awards during Thursday’s Regional Awards Program. They honored 17 individuals and programs that make significant contributions to the area’s quality of life through innovative cooperative efforts.

In the journalism category, Alex Fisher won for his in-depth report on the COVID-19 pandemic — Kern’s Deadliest Days. Robert Price was awarded for his groundbreaking report “Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer.”