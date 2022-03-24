BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old riding a minibike was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Buena Vista Road and Rotherfield Place at around 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police said the teenager was traveling southbound on Buena Vista on a motorized off-road minibike that didn’t have headlights and crashed into a truck making a left turn onto Rotherfield Place. The 17-year-old boy suffered a severe injury to his arm, a police department spokesperson said.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 661-327-7111.