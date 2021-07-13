17-year-old killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old was killed in a solo crash on Highway 178 on Sunday.

The Kern County Coroner said Alejandro Diaz Martinez was a passenger in a vehicle that overturned on westbound Highway 178 at the Beale Avenue off-ramp. Martinez was seriously wounded in the crash and was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

The California Highway Patrol said a Hyundai was exiting Highway 178 through the Beale Avenue off-ramp at around 9:46 p.m. when the driver made an unsafe turn to avoid an object in the roadway and lost control of vehicle.

The Hyundai began to travel out of control in a northwesterly direction, struck a raised asphalt curb and overturned onto its roof within the off-ramp, according to the CHP. Martinez was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The 22-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, the department said.