17-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing near Foothill High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing near Foothill High School on Tuesday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11:30 a.m. this morning, deputies arrested the teen in the 2500 block of Vyn Drive on suspicion of homicide.

The department has already arrested two people in the case: Jason Cruz, 23, and a 14-year old boy.

KCSO said Cruz was stabbed in the area of Foothill and Morning Drives. After being treated for his injuries, he was arrested on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Jose Flores. 

The arrested male juvenile was also stabbed and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He’s been booked into Juvenile Hall, the department said.

At around 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, KCSO said a fight began following a confrontation at a bus stop outside of the school as students were leaving for the day.

