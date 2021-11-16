17-year-old boy dies of injuries after crash on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he crashed into a brick wall Tuesday in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident happened at around 11:26 a.m. on Ming Avenue and Calle Salida, according to BPD. Officers found a vehicle had collided with a brick wall and they discovered the driver was the 17-year-old boy. The teen was suffering from major injuries and was then transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old will be identified at a later date by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. This is the 44th fatal crash the Bakersfield Police Department has investigated so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.