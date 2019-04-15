17 News viewers photos of Notre Dame Cathedral

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 17 News viewers share their photos of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Send your photos to 17News@kget.com.

Karina Funez in Paris in 2014. She says she lived there for four months as an exchange student and says she's confident the cathedral will be rebuilt. / Photo: Karina Funez

Viewer photos of Notre Dame Cathedral Karina Funez in Paris in 2014. She says she lived there for four months as an exchange student and says she's confident the cathedral will be rebuilt. / Photo: Karina Funez Karina Funez in Paris in 2014. She says she lived there for four months as an exchange student and says she's confident the cathedral will be rebuilt. / Photo: Karina Funez Karina Funez in Paris in 2014. She says she lived there for four months as an exchange student and says she's confident the cathedral will be rebuilt. / Photo: Karina Funez Shafter resident Valerie Espinoza visited Paris in 2017 during her time as a medical school student in England. / Photo Valerie Espinoza. Alex Lopez and wife in 2017 Bob Watts outside the cathedral in 2015. Cinthia Garcia Brittney Neal and husband outside Notre Dame in 2016. Christina Nestor had this photo snapped by her husband Dane outside the cathedral. Joseph Agundez Kristina Bravo Kristina and Jo Ann Herrera on honeymoon in 2018. Lois and Bernard Brouttier Nanci Bee Scarlett Sabin Scott Joseph Sequoia and Jake Cheshier Photo: Kim Hamilton Teresa Pandura

A fire raged through the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Hundreds gathered in the streets surrounding the cathedral in shock of what they were witnessing, smoke billowing from the centuries-old structure.

Officials said the structure was saved from the fire, but a roof collapsed into the structure. Flames destroyed a spire and spread to one of two recangular towers, French authorities said.

Even more people watched flames engulf the cathedral on social media around the world.

17 News viewers have been sharing their photos and memories of the Notre Dame Cathedral before Monday's fire.