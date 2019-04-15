17 News viewers photos of Notre Dame Cathedral
A fire raged through the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.
Hundreds gathered in the streets surrounding the cathedral in shock of what they were witnessing, smoke billowing from the centuries-old structure.
Officials said the structure was saved from the fire, but a roof collapsed into the structure. Flames destroyed a spire and spread to one of two recangular towers, French authorities said.
Even more people watched flames engulf the cathedral on social media around the world.
17 News viewers have been sharing their photos and memories of the Notre Dame Cathedral before Monday's fire.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
