17 News @ Sunrise 9/30/2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • US Presidential Debate
  • Oildale shooting follow-up
  • California wildfires update
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 09/30/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story