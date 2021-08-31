17 News @ Sunrise 8/31/2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Here's the realization Naomi Osaka came to, gradually and only recently: If other people think a lot of her, she probably should, too.

“Hearing a little kid telling me that I'm their favorite player or I'm a role model, instinctively the first thought in my mind is, like, ‘Why?’” Osaka explained as Monday turned to Tuesday after a successful start to her U.S. Open title defense. “I feel like I have to sort of embrace more ... the honor that they’re telling me that, and I should believe more in myself. I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, then other people won’t believe in yourself.”