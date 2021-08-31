17 News @ Sunrise 8/31/2021

Top Stories:

  • The Pentagon announced the last flight has left Afghanistan
  • Fire crews gaining control on the French fire
  • Tens of thousands of South Lake Tahoe have been told to evacuate due to the Caldor fire
