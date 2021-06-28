17 News @ Sunrise 6/28/2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Triple digits in the Central Valley
  • Update on the Shell Fire
  • Florida building collapse: 10 dead, 150 people missing as rescuers continue search
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 6/28/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story