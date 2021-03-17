17 News @ Sunrise 3/17/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Today marks one year since COVID-19 was confirmed in Kern County. Since then, pain has stricken all of us.

In one year, 993 lives have been lost to COVID-19. So much has happened this year. It has been historical, gut-wrenching and exhausting. However, things are looking better one year later. We're taking a look back at how we got here and the series of events that changed our lives.