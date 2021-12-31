17 News @ Sunrise 12/31/2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Newly released police reports say officers found the 46-year-old at the scene of the crash drowsy and slurring her words
  • The FDA is planning to expand eligibility for Pfizer’s covid-19 booster shot
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 12/31/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story