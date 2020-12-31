17 News @ Sunrise 12/31/2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calf. (KGET) — Enter a drawing to win two free tickets to every event held in Mechanics Bank Arena in 2021. Local residents who tested for the coronavirus between Sep. 24, 2020 and Nov. 15, 2020 are eligible to enter.

The Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield Condors and the County of Kern partnered up in efforts to encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the county.