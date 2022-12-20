Top Stories

– The January 6th committee held its final public meeting yesterday, and in an historic move the bi-partisan panel voted unanimously to recommend to the department of justice criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and others

– Bakersfield Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly forced a woman into his car at gunpoint then sexually assaulted her

– A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy collided with a truck last night in east Bakersfield, on his way to a call