17 News @ Sunrise 12/16/2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man who authorities say was stopped from stealing a bike by a 10-year-old girl and who then bailed out and failed to show for his arraignment has been rearrested, according to inmate records.

Michael King, 60, was booked back into jail Nov. 24, records show. In addition to first-degree burglary, he now faces a felony charge for failing to appear in court.