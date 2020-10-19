17 News @ Sunrise 10/19/2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 39-year-old Eliot Davis' 12-hour standoff with Bakersfield Police could've been avoided had he gotten the help he needed.

Police named army veteran Eliot Davis as the man who barricaded himself and his four year old son in a house for 12 hours. 17 News sat down with his brother, sister, and nephew to hear more about Davis’ time in the army and his long-term struggles with PTSD.