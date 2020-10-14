17 News @ Sunrise 10/14/2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ALLY by Pink Petro's GRIT Awards named Aera Energy as a Best Energy Workplace for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

“Aera is honored to have been given the Best Energy Workplace award and I think it speaks volumes about the dedication our employees have to making Aera a great company to work for now, and in the future,” Aera President and CEO Erik Bartsch said in a news release. “The hallmark of Aera is our presence in our communities and it’s our employees that make us great. We do more than just give — we show up and make a positive difference. Our employees have a level of personal ownership for not just the business but for how we live our values. At the end of the day, we care deeply for the work we do, and the communities where we live, work and make an impact.”