Top Stories
- The McFarland Unified School District announced late last night, it is cancelling all of this week’s athletic events due to what it calls “a recent rash of violence in and around the city”
- In the face of the continuing fentanyl crisis, the Panama Buena Vista Union School District held its first reading of a proposal to bring Narcan, the overdose reversal spray, to campuses and training to staff throughout the district
- We are learning more about a Kern County Sheriff’s office sting operation that led to the arrest of nine men accused of trying to meet up with young girls for sex