17 News @ Sunrise 1/13/2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • President Trump’s House impeachment process
  • Dr. Ghaly CA COVID update
  • CDC announces new vaccine rules
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 01/13/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story