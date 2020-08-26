17 News Republican Analyst Cathy Abernathy discusses first night of RNC, invitation to White House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News Republican Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy discussed the Republican National Convention Tuesday and shared that she plans to attend President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech in person at the White House.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and former prosecutor and Fox News analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke during the first night of the primarilly-virtual convention.

“It was certainly uplifting…because they talked about the beauty of America,” Abernathy said, arguing the DNC shared the opposite message.

Looking ahead, Abernathy said she was looking forward to hearing Tiffany and Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday.

“Melania Trump gets very little air time in this country. I think that’s very sad and unfair to her because I think she’s brilliant…I am looking forward to hearing what she says,” Abernathy said, noting she’s also looking forward to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speech on Thursday.

“Everyone who knows Kevin [knows] he does look for solutions, not problems.”

Abernathy is set to attend the president’s acceptance speech live at the White House on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled on behalf of the Trump supporters in Kern County to be able to be there.”