17 News @ Noon 3/26/2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 44 cases
  • Man arrested in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting
  • Kern County movie theaters reopen
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/26/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story