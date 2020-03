BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Dagny's Coffee Company has started a GoFundMe campaign to help employees as they deal with dwindling business due to the coronavirus and the possibility of shutting down.

"Over the course of the last few weeks, we have all seen & felt a drastic drop in that flow of income," says the GoFundMe page organized by Dagny's manager Kelsey Sill. "We sadly do not see an end in sight at this moment, and any day may have to close our doors due to covid-19."