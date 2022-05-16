BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced Friday.
The nominees are:
Overall Excellence
A busy Covid Year at KGET
Derek Jeffery
Newscast Morning
Missing: ‘Where are the Boys?’
Naythan Bryant
‘The French Fire’
Naythan Bryant
Alex Fisher
‘Killed in the Line of Duty’
Alex Fisher
Naythan Bryant
Newscast, Evening
‘The French Fire’
Alex Fisher
Juan Corona
Moses Small
‘COVID in Kern: Town Hall’
Alex Fisher
Journalistic Enterprise
‘Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer’
Robert Price
News Special
‘Where Are the Boys?’
Christian Galeno
Crime News
‘Who Killed Erika Lango?’
Maddie Janssen
Juan Corona
Historical News
‘The Forgotten Sports Pioneer’
Robert Price
Video Journalist
‘Paramedics During the Pandemic’
Eytan Wallace
The winners will be presented at an awards gala on June 18 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.