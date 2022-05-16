BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced Friday.

The nominees are:  

Overall Excellence 
A busy Covid Year at KGET 
Derek Jeffery 

Newscast Morning  
Missing: ‘Where are the Boys?’ 
Naythan Bryant 


‘The French Fire’ 
Naythan Bryant 
Alex Fisher 

‘Killed in the Line of Duty’ 
Alex Fisher 
Naythan Bryant 

Newscast, Evening  
‘The French Fire’ 
Alex Fisher 
Juan Corona 
Moses Small 

‘COVID in Kern: Town Hall’  
Alex Fisher 

Journalistic Enterprise 
‘Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer’ 
Robert Price 

News Special 
‘Where Are the Boys?’ 
Christian Galeno 

Crime News 
‘Who Killed Erika Lango?’ 
Maddie Janssen 
Juan Corona 

Historical News 
‘The Forgotten Sports Pioneer’ 
Robert Price 

Video Journalist  
‘Paramedics During the Pandemic’ 
Eytan Wallace 

The winners will be presented at an awards gala on June 18 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.