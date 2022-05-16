BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced Friday.

The nominees are:

Overall Excellence

A busy Covid Year at KGET

Derek Jeffery

Newscast Morning

Missing: ‘Where are the Boys?’

Naythan Bryant



‘The French Fire’

Naythan Bryant

Alex Fisher

‘Killed in the Line of Duty’

Alex Fisher

Naythan Bryant

Newscast, Evening

‘The French Fire’

Alex Fisher

Juan Corona

Moses Small

‘COVID in Kern: Town Hall’

Alex Fisher

Journalistic Enterprise

‘Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer’

Robert Price

News Special

‘Where Are the Boys?’

Christian Galeno

Crime News

‘Who Killed Erika Lango?’

Maddie Janssen

Juan Corona

Historical News

‘The Forgotten Sports Pioneer’

Robert Price

Video Journalist

‘Paramedics During the Pandemic’

Eytan Wallace

The winners will be presented at an awards gala on June 18 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.