KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Veterans Day, 17 News asked our viewers to share photos of their veterans. See photos and read about the veterans below:

Janet E. (Snyder) Bryan, 101, served in the Navy during World War II.

Anthony B. Garcia, 66, served in the National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan during Desert Storm. He is now a Kern County firefighter.

Josephate Jordan, 76, served in the Navy from 1965 to 1970.

HB Addison, 92, served in the Marine Corps on the front lines during the Korean War.

Tom Birdsong, 75, served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He went on Honor Flight in 2017.

Robert Guerrero, 40, served in the Marine Corps for four years.

George Garnett, passed at age 77, served in the Army from 1941 to 1945 during World War II.

Albert A. Lomas served in the Navy on the USS Charrette.

Jack Tomlinson, 27 in this photo, served in the Air Force for five years.

Truman Fulfer served in the Vietnam War.

Lawrence Norman Hunt served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Stephen G. Sanchez served in the Army from 1972 to 1974.

Jerry Horlacher, 74, on Honor Flight in 2021. He served in the Army in 1967 and 1968.

Mark Acheson, 48, served in the Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997. He was in Singapore in 1996.

Antonio Perez (right), passed in 2004 at age 89, and Florentino P. Chavez (Left), passed in 2019 at age 94, both served in the American Forces during World War II.

Thomas J. Vrabel, 88, served in the Army from 1959 to 1963. He was assigned to the 82nd and 83rd Airborne and did tours in Southeast Asia, Europe and Israel.

Private First Class Matthew P. Chavez, passed in 2007 at age 85, served in the Army and was discharged in 1946. He received a Purple Heart award, among many other commendations and medals, during his service.

Victor Orozco, 55, in Iraq. He served for 22 years in the National Guard.

2nd Class Petty Officer Rene Landeros, 33, served in the Navy from 2006 to 2014.

Judge John Jelletich served in the Navy during World War II after graduating Bakersfield High School early at age 17.

Brothers Alva Eugene Long (left) and Armond Curtis Long (right) both served in the Army during the Vietnam War. When this photo was taken, one was coming home as the other was leaving.

Jason Olson, 39, served in the Army from 2000 to 2004.

Sonny Silva, 18 in the picture, served in the Army from 2005 to 2009. He was medically discharged with a Purple Heart award after serving in Iraq.

Ralph F. Ramirez, passed in 2018 at age 80, served in the Army.

Armando Luciano James Higueria served in the Army.

Luciano T. Carino, passed in 1989 at age 71, served in the Army.

Andres Laeno, 52, served in the Army from 1987 to 1990.

Julio Rizo, 28, served in the Marine Corps for four years.

Richard “Ricky” Groves, passed in 2021 at age 78, served in the Navy.

