17 News feedback poll shows majority of respondents do plan to order at-home COVID-19 tests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests began accepting orders as early as today.

The website officially launches Wednesday, but there was a soft opening Tuesday. Supplies are limited to just four free tests per home.

Starting on Saturday, private insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.

Some have voiced concerns that people will receive those tests after the virus has peaked.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you plan to order at-home COVID-19 testing kits?

“I ordered ours today. I received a confirmation number.” Facebook user Nancy Bryant

"I had did a home test and it's positive I went to get tested again and I was negative so I don't get it." Facebook user Vikki Hack

