BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The KGET studio will collect old and worn flags starting June 1 and through June 17.

Drop off your worn flags at the KGET studio lobby at 2120 L Street.

The Young Marines will then retire your worn flags.

Thanks to the Accelerated Urgent Care, the first 100 people who retire their flags will be able to receive a new one on June 17.