BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News celebrated a silver anniversary Wednesday from Downtown Bakersfield.

The date was Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 when KGET broadcast its first newscast out of the building on 21st and L streets. The 30-minute newscast was anchored by Susie Helmer and Ron Lewis.

Since then, KGET has broadcast tens of thousands of hours of news into Kern County homes. There have been many faces and names throughout the years, but the mission of serving the Golden Empire remains the same.