TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as operations took place.

Noah David Beard, 25, and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, were both arrested during raids in Tulare County on Friday. / Photo: KSEE

The two suspects were identified as Noah David Beard, 25, and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35. Both men are “validated” Norteño gang members, according to Tulare County officials.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were engaged in serving search warrants at locations in Visalia and Goshen.

17 News learned there was a major law enforcement presence in the area and captured the scene in Visalia and Goshen.

17 News cameras captured the moments as law enforcement entered homes and and conducted their searches. At a home in Visalia, one man was seen led out of a home in handcuffs.

At a home in Goshen, Tulare County officials said, Angel Uriarte fired at law enforcement and an ATF agent fired back. Uriarte was wounded and and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Boudreaux once again called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the moratorium on the death penalty in California referring to 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz who were killed in the shooting.

Boudreaux said Noah Beard was the gunman who shot the mother and child in the back of their heads.