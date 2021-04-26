17 News, Bakersfield SPCA partnering for virtual Unleash Your Love fundraiser on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News is partnering with the Bakersfield SPCA for a virtual Unleash Your Love event on Friday.

The fundraiser aims to help the organization recover after fundraisers were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SPCA said it is in significant need of donations in order to help get its animals to their forever homes.

“This year, you know, we weren’t able to do any of our fundraisers through the entire year to help us stay in business,” said Assistant Executive Director Chuck Nordstrom. “The expenses don’t go away, and the fundraising didn’t happen. So Unleash Your Love this year and help us kind of replenish some of that long-lost revenue.”

17 News will be live out at the SPCA all day on Friday to encourage viewers to donate. Donations can be made on the SPCA website as well as by calling 661-323-8353 ext. 2 or mailing a donation to: 3000 Gibson Street, Bakersfield, CA 93308.