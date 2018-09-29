17 News at the Fair: It's auction time Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's auction time at the Kern County Fair.

The time has come, Kern County FFA students have started to take bets on their livestock and woodwork. If they're lucky, these kids will go home with a profit.

"Hopefully they make a 50% profit or double of what they put into it," said Steve Parker, lead agriculture advisor at Taft High School.

And they usually do, says Steve Parker.

"By the time they get through with High School, they may have $5,000-7,000 built up into their projects for them to use for school or anything they may need after high school," said Steve Parker.

"All that money I save is for college,” said Andrew Parker, student of Taft High School FFA. “I want to go to Cal Poly to be an engineer."

Andrew Parker is only a junior at Taft High School, but he says it's never too early to start saving for college.

"College is really expensive and scholarships can only go so far and my family isn't the richest family, they can't always pay for everything," said Andrew Parker.

Parker has been a part of the FFA program for the last four years. This year he brought in a turkey, a steer, a picnic table, among other woodwork items to compete.

"Usually people want to pay a little more if it's better quality and if it places first or second, it means it’s better quality," said Andrew Parker.

Andrew Parker placed second with his woodwork items.

"These kids go on to do bigger and better things and they truly are the leaders of tomorrow," said Steve Parker.

The agricultural auctions started on Friday with market goats and they continue through Saturday. Here is a list of the upcoming auctions:

Friday, September 28, 2018

6:00 p.m. Barnyard Olympics