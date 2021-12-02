17 News at Sunrise to broadcast from CALM HolidayLights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News at Sunrise crew is going live from HolidayLights at CALM on Friday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Beginning at 5 a.m., they will be showcasing some of our community’s most talented musicians, entertainers and of course, the incredible light displays. One featured musical guest includes Darnell Abraham, a Bakersfield native who currently plays George Washington in the National Broadway Tour, “Hamilton.”





Courtesy: Darnell Abraham

The California Living Museum said last year’s HolidayLights at CALM was named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

HolidayLights at CALM is a drive-thru event that will be ongoing until Jan. 1. The drive-thru runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night except Christmas. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.

