BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Kids started their Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, a mini-goat petting zoo, music, and prizes throughout the morning.

This year’s guest judges included Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern County Public Health Public Relations Officer Michelle Corson, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Steve Murray of Murray Family Farms.

Tuesday Nintendo Switch grand prize went to the ‘Haunted Mansion’ costume duo. Both costumes were made from scratch and took around three months to complete. Every single detail on the masks and candelabras was cast from clay and hand painted.

Second prize went to the “Little Mermaid” who went home with a new bike.

‘Chick Tree’ came in third place and also won a new bicycle.

“T.V. Titan” came in fourth place and received passes to Flight Adventure Park.

Trick-or-treaters also won: