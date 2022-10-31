(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield.
Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.
Jazlyn Garcia, dressed as a toilet, was the grand prize winner for her toilet costume.
Rogelio Ochoa, dressed up as an aquarium, won the second most creative costume. Both bicycles were provided by Action Sports Bakersfield.
This is the sixth year Rogelio and Jazlyn have competed in the Sunrise Spooktacular costume contest.
Trick or treaters also won:
- Bikes and a rock climbing party from Action Sports
- Family Four Packs for an hour of gaming from eSports Center
- Family Four Packs to Murray Family Farms
- $100 gift cards from WSS Shoes and Samco
- Gift baskets courtesy of Stay Focused Ministries
- Little Caesars Pizza, Raising Canes certificates
- Passes for Holiday Lights at CALM