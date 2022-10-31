(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.

Jazlyn Garcia, dressed as a toilet, was the grand prize winner for her toilet costume.

Rogelio Ochoa, dressed up as an aquarium, won the second most creative costume. Both bicycles were provided by Action Sports Bakersfield.

This is the sixth year Rogelio and Jazlyn have competed in the Sunrise Spooktacular costume contest.

2022 Spooktacular costumers pose for a group photo at the annual Sunrise Spooktacular.

Luca dresses up as Richard Simmons

Unicorn Princess Kellie Roberts, 5, plays with baby goats during the annual Halloween Sunrise Spooktacular.

Costumers designed and displayed their pumpkins during the Sunrise Spooktacular outside the 17 News Studios.





Bakersfield Mayor, Karen Goh, plays with the baby goats during the Sunrise Spooktacular.

Guest Judges, Michelle Corson, Steve Murray and Karen Goh, reveal the most creative costume winners.











Steve Murray, Jonathan Garcia, Mayor Karen Goh, Jazlyn Garcia and Rogelio Ochoa pose for a group picture at the Sunrise Spooktacular.



Jazlyn Garcia poses in her toilet costume at the Sunrise Spooktacular. Jazlyn took home a bike from Action Sports Bakersfield.

Trick or treaters also won: