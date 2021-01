WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, addressed the House of Representatives on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"Violence, destruction, and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable, undemocratic, and un-American," he said, adding that Wednesday "was the saddest day I ever had of serving as a member of this institution."