17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive giveaway at the homeless center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again we put out the call and you, our loyal viewers delivered– literally!

Hundreds of children and teens at the Bakersfield Homeless Center received Christmas gifts Thursday afternoon.

It was all thanks to your giving spirit by supporting our 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive from December 2- December 17.

“The kids get to come through, they get to see Sant and then they get to pick their own toy. So it’s a day where they get to come in and they can’t believe everything that’s in here and then they get to walk out with something that’s just theirs,” said Louis Gill the CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

“No matter how hard things are or whatever it just shows that people care and they’re out there for the love and that’s what it’s about.” said Mario Thomas, a resident at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Part two of our toy drive giveaway happens Friday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.