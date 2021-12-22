’17 Days of Christmas’ toy drive ends with hundreds of toys collected for local children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 Days of Christmas toy drive wrapped up and with the generosity of Kern County, hundreds of toys will be given to local children.

For 17 days, KGET viewers played Santa delivering unwrapped toys to our lobby. Those toys were then taken to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and transformed it into Santa’s workshop. This week, the kids at the homeless center are receiving those gifts.

“This is one of the largest amount of toys we’ve seen in recent years and we are so grateful for Kern County and the community coming out and supporting us,” Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Lauren Skidmore said.

“Every child that’s walked through here is overwhelmed and excited. Really joyful to see the moms who know they’ll have something to give their kids.”

Roughly 1,200 toys went to the Homeless Center and another 1,000 went to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County. The Boys and Girls Club had their Christmas party last week and went on to distributed the donated toys to a half dozen schools in disadvantaged communities throughout the county.