BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 16th annual “Walk for Peace” event, held by the Wendale Davis Foundation, made its way around central Bakersfield on Saturday.

Many members of the community showed up to gather support for those who have been or know someone who has been affected by violence.

“We want family members to know that we have not forgotten your loved one,” Wesley Davis, founder and president of the Wendale Davis Foundation, told 17 News. “But then also, (we want) to continue to raise awareness about gang violence in our community.”

According to Davis, the foundation aims to install “old school values” in children, and kids can even be mentored by the foundation in their own home.

“Really, the work is done on the ground, in the neighborhood. The community, folks themselves, are the only ones that can really change this issue, said Davis. “Teaching your kids right from wrong — if you don’t have the capacity or the ability to do so, then that’s where organizations like Wendale Davis Foundation come in at, to fill that gap, to mentor your kid.”

The walk especially hit home for Wendale Davis Foundation employee Halonda Naff, whose son was murdered a few years ago.

“We work hard at trying to change it everyday. That’s our job — we go and mentor these kids, and it’s like one of the hardest jobs ever, but we’re doing it daily,” said Naff. “So, whatever it takes to try and stop the violence, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The event also featured a resource fair with free lunch, resource information, community partners, public agencies and more.

To learn more about the Wendale Davis Foundation, visit their website.