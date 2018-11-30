16th Annual Holiday Light show at CALM
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 16th annual holiday light show at CALM will be starting Friday evening.
The holiday tradition, and voted Bakersfield's Best Annual Event, features a dazzling musical tree show and creative, animated displays with more than 3 million colorful, energy-efficient LED lights. It' been designed and installed by Josh Barnett and his company, Lightasmic!
It starts Friday night, and will run through Jan. 5. from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Celebrate the fun-filled event, named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the Top Ten Light Shows in the Western United States.
More Stories
-
Kern County Supervisors are requesting thousands of dollars to…
-
-
Life expectancy in the U.S. is going down.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.