Local News

16th Annual Holiday Light show at CALM

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2018 07:41 PM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2018 07:45 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 16th annual holiday light show at CALM will be starting Friday evening.

The holiday tradition, and voted Bakersfield's Best Annual Event, features a dazzling musical tree show and creative, animated displays with more than 3 million colorful, energy-efficient LED lights. It' been designed and installed by Josh Barnett and his company, Lightasmic!

It starts Friday night, and will run through Jan. 5. from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Celebrate the fun-filled event, named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the Top Ten Light Shows in the Western United States.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected