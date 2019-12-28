16-year-old severely injured after he was struck by vehicle in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy was struck and severely injured by a vehicle Friday evening in Northeast Bakersfield, police said.

Bakersfield police says the teen was struck in the 2600 block of Columbus Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said the teen suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed as critical.

Investigators found the teen was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision with a vehicle traveling westbound on Columbus Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, but police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.