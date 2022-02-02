16-year-old sentenced to nine years for double homicide

A Kern County judge sentenced a 16-year-old to nine years in custody for a shooting that left other two teenagers dead. The victim families say that sentence isn’t enough for two murders …. calling California’s sentencing laws into question. The teen said he loved killing … but the judge could sentence Daqwontay Cage to a youth prison only until his 25th birthday. That’s the maximum term for some who commits a crime at age 15 … and victims say it’s just not enough.

Police were called to the Fastrip Gas Station at Niles Street and Fairfax Road in Nov. 2020 for a report of a shooting. Officers found 17-year-old Makhi Bowen and 18-year-old Christian Howell suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died. Police say a long investigation revealed Daqwontay Cage, then 15, as the killer.



Wednesday a judge gave Cage the maximum sentence of nine years … with early release possible after seven. Judge Wendy Avila said Cage has made statements that he has killed other people.

“My first one, I loved it,” said Cage in previous statements, according to Judge Avila. “I just wanted to do it more and more.”

The judge said Cage had a very lengthy criminal record. His first run-in with the law was at age eight. But record also show a lengthy history of negligence in the house where he grew up. Child Protective Services investigated 21 allegations of neglect in the household as well as allegations of drug use and domestic violence against his parents.

“I still left the courtroom feeling broken, really the failures of California.,” said Tameka Young, Makhi Bowen’s aunt. “This is a double homicide. 150 years is what this kid should have got. If he’s out in seven, potentially up to nine and he took two lives. Where’s the justice in that?”

Voters passed California’s Proposition 57 in 2016. It prevents anyone under 16 from being tried as an adult, and limits sentences. Howell and Bowen’s family members say state law deprived them of justice.

“These kids know exactly what they’re doing. We need to get that proposition on a ballot and get that changed immediately,” said Kwame Kekaula, Christian Howell’s uncle.

“I believe that is why the homicides are through the roof. There’s no punishment for these kids,” said Youngl. “Whether they’re killing kids or robbing people. There’s no real punishment”

Wednesday’s sentencing comes just three days after Daqwontay Cage escaped from juvenile hall. He was recaptured a couple hours later.